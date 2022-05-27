Paradeep Phosphates lists at nearly 5% premium over issue price

Paradeep Phosphates share price: Shares of fertilizer company Paradeep Phosphates debuted on a positive note and got listed at a premium of nearly 5 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 44.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 4.76 per cent from its offer price of Rs 42.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 43.55, up 3.69 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further inched higher from its opening levels and touched a high of Rs 47.25 on both the BSE and NSE during the first half an hour of trade.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 44.60 on the BSE, up 6.19 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 44.70, up 6.43 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,632.66 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 6.25 crore shares of Paradeep Phosphates were traded so far on NSE while around 47.10 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilizers. Its fertilizers are marketed under some of the key brand names in the market – ‘Jai Kisaan – Navratna’ and ‘Navratna’.

The IPO was available for public subscription from May 17-19, 2022 and got subscribed 1.75 times by the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, “The company’s tepid listing can be attributed to the current market sentiments and a lukewarm response from the investors. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of non-urea-based fertilizers and has competitive advantages in terms of backward integration and location. However, the company is operating in a highly regulated industry, with a very high dependency on the agriculture sector; the business is subject to climatic conditions and is cyclical in nature. Nevertheless, the issue was reasonably priced and interested investors may accumulate the shares post listing for the long term. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 40.”