Paytm shares surge over 7% after falling for two straight sessions

Paytm share price: Shares of recently listed One 97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payments firm Paytm, climbed over 7 per cent in the morning trade on Tuesday after declining for two consecutive days post their listing.

The Paytm scrip rose 7.24 per cent to Rs 1,458.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) while on the BSE, it climbed 7.11 per cent to Rs 1,457.00 per share.

At 11:45 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1453.10, up 6.82 per cent from its previous close on the BSE while on NSE, it was up 6.98 per cent at Rs 1,454.45. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 94,200.65 crore, BSE data showed.

Over 53 lakh shares have been traded on the NSE so far in the intraday trade while nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

Paytm had a rough beginning in the stock markets since it got listed last Thursday. The stock had crashed over 27 per cent from its issue price on the first day of listing. It fell for two successive sessions before recovering some lost ground on Tuesday.

Commenting on the stock movement, Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities, said “Investors who are stuck should wait as there is small buying being seen once, one may expect consolidation around the price of Rs 1200-1350 which can be a buying opportunity considering base formation. Hold for a few quarters and wait for expected results this might trigger some buying action from FII, DII raise the price, recommend to exit at a breakeven price.”