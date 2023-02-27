scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Olectra Greentech stocks continue gains over tie-up with Reliance to develop hydrogen bus

The stock rose nearly 15 per cent in intraday session, to touch a high of Rs 558.6 on BSE.

Olectra Green share priceOn Friday, Olectra Greentech closed at Rs 481.25 on BSE, ending 19.69 per cent higher. (File image)

The share price of Olectra Greentech Ltd rose nearly 13 per cent on Monday, continuing its rally after the company announced that it has developed a Hydrogen bus in a technical partnership with Reliance.

Extending gains for the third straight session, the stock was trading at Rs 542.30 on BSE, up 12.69 per cent.

In the opening trade, the stock was up nearly 4 per cent to trade at Rs 500.30. The stock rose nearly 15 per cent in intraday session, to touch a high of Rs 558.6.

On Friday, Olectra Greentech closed at Rs 481.25 on BSE, ending 19.69 per cent higher.

Olectra’s stock has outperformed the domestic equities, as it has gained over 41 per cent in the last three sessions.

Olectra’s traded quantity by 3 pm at BSE stood at 1,152,936, while deliverable quantity stood at 213,985.

Olectra on Thursday said its hydrogen bus will work as a carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. The company’s initiative will help out the Indian government to achieve carbon-free hydrogen ambitions, a statement said.

Advertisement

Olectra Greentech is supposed to commercially launch these hydrogen buses within a year.

Also Read
ITC share price
ITC’s climb to a record high shows investor hunt for stability amid Adani...
Share market live
Sensex plunges 480 pts, Nifty down to 17,318 levels; media, metal and IT ...
Rupee against dollar today
Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar tracking domestic markets
forex, Forex reserves, foreign exchange, foreign exchange reserves, US federal reserve, US Federal Reserve interest rate, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Forex kitty down $15 bn in Feb as RBI steps in to stem rupee fall

The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 4,484.07 crore.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:28 IST
Next Story

Supreme Court extends Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail till March 3

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close