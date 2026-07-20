Oil above USD 90 weighs on global markets, rupee opens weaker at 96.41

Asian markets slipped on Monday as escalating tensions in the Gulf disrupted oil supplies and drove crude prices higher. (File Photo)

Asian markets declined on Monday as escalating tensions in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher, fuelling fresh concerns over inflation and weighing on investor sentiment.

Brent crude surged more than 2 per cent to trade above USD 90 a barrel on July 20 as intensifying US-Iran hostilities in the Middle East disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures rose USD 2.09, or 2.37 per cent, to USD 90.19 a barrel, their highest level since June 11. The gains extended last week’s rally, during which prices jumped 15.9 per cent — the biggest weekly increase since April.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed USD 1.71, or 2.07 per cent, to USD 84.20 a barrel, its highest level since June 12.