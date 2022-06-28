Officer’s Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders files Rs 2,000 crore-IPO papers with Sebi

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the maker of Officer’s Choice whisky, has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by promoter and promoter group entity, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, Bina Kishore Chhabria will offload shares worth up to Rs 500 crore, while Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev and Neesha Kishore Chhabria will sell shares to the tune of up to Rs 250 crore each.

At present, Bina holds 52.2% stake in the company, Neesha owns 19.96% stake and Resham has 24.05% stake.

Besides, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and for general corporate purpose.

