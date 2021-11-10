Nykaa makes a strong debut, lists at over 79% premium above issue price

Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, made a strong debut and got listed at a premium of over 79 per cent above their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 2018 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 79.38 per cent from its offer price of Rs 1,125, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 2001, up 77.87 per cent from the issue price.

The stock continued its momentum and inched further up in initial deals touching an intraday high of Rs 2,129.00 on BSE and NSE so far during the first few minutes of trade. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company also breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the process.

At 10:10 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 2,037.95 on the BSE, up 81.15 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was trading at Rs 2,040.00. The m-cap was at Rs 96,380.20 crore, data from the BSE showed.

The Rs 5,352 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the online beauty e-commerce platform was subscribed 81.78 times during its offer period from October 28-November 1, 2021.

The Nykaa IPO comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar – a former investment banker turned entrepreneur, is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.