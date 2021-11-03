Nykaa IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Updated: November 3, 2021 2:02:53 pm
Nykaa IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, was subscribed 81.78 times over the 2.64 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from October 28-November 1, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.
Nykaa IPO received bids of over 216.59 crore (2,16,59,47,080) shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore (2,64,85,479) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 112.02 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.24 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.88 times, the data showed.
The Rs 5,352 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.
Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, FSN Brands and/or Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new retail stores and for the capital expenditure to be incurred by the company and investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, Nykaa E-Retail, FSN Brands and Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new warehouses.
Apart from this the company also wants to utlise the net proceeds for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by it and one of its subsidiaries, Nykaa E-Retail, for expenditure to acquire and retain customers by enhancing the visibility and awareness of our brands and for general corporate purposes.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar – a former investment banker turned entrepreneur, is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.
Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Nykaa IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Monday, November 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Nykaa IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:
- The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select FSN E-commerce Ventures Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.
- Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.
The listing of shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is likely to take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, ICICI Securities, Bofa Securities India, JM Financial and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the IPO.
