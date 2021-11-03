Nykaa IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Nykaa IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, was subscribed 81.78 times over the 2.64 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from October 28-November 1, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

Nykaa IPO received bids of over 216.59 crore (2,16,59,47,080) shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore (2,64,85,479) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 112.02 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.24 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.88 times, the data showed.

The Rs 5,352 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, FSN Brands and/or Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new retail stores and for the capital expenditure to be incurred by the company and investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, Nykaa E-Retail, FSN Brands and Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new warehouses.

Apart from this the company also wants to utlise the net proceeds for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by it and one of its subsidiaries, Nykaa E-Retail, for expenditure to acquire and retain customers by enhancing the visibility and awareness of our brands and for general corporate purposes.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar – a former investment banker turned entrepreneur, is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.