Nykaa IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your status online

Nykaa IPO share allotment status: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates the online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, had its initial public offering (IPO) from October 28-November 1, 2021 where it got subscribed 81.78 times.

The IPO had received bids of over 216.59 crore (2,16,59,47,080) shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore (2,64,85,479) shares. The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 112.02 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.24 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.88 times, data available in the stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 5,352 crore Nykaa IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, FSN Brands and/or Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new retail stores and for the capital expenditure to be incurred by the company and investment in certain subsidiaries, namely, Nykaa E-Retail, FSN Brands and Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new warehouses.

Apart from this the company also wants to utlise the net proceeds for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by it and one of its subsidiaries, Nykaa E-Retail, for expenditure to acquire and retain customers by enhancing the visibility and awareness of our brands and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Nykaa IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment today, November 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in its red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Nykaa IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select FSN E-commerce Ventures Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar – a former investment banker turned entrepreneur, is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

The listing of shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is likely to take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.