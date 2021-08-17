Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment status online: How to check your shares

Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation was subscribed 1.71 times over the 6.25 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 9-11, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 560-570 per share.

Nuvoco Vistas IPO received bids of over 10.70 crore (10,70,27,492) shares against the total issue size of over 6.25 crore (6,25,00,001) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.23 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 0.66 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.73 times, the data showed.

The Rs 5,000 crore IPO of Nuvoco Vistas comprises of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the repayment of certain loans availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Nuvoco Vistas IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Nuvoco Vistas IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is likely to take place on Monday, August 23, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JP Morgan India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.