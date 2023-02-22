scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
National Stock Exchange extends trading hours for interest rate derivates till 5 pm

The change in trading hours comes into effect from Thursday, February 23

Currently, the trading window at the NSE is for six hours and 30 minutes, starting at 9.15 am and ending at 3.30 pm.
The National Stock Exchange on Tuesday said that the exchange has extended the trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm. The change in trading hours comes into effect from Thursday, February 23, 2023. Currently, the trading window at the NSE is for six hours and 30 minutes, starting at 9.15 am and ending at 3.30 pm.

In a notice, the NSE stated, “Contracts for the expiry month February 2023 will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023. There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.”

“All existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day.”

The NSE added that there will be “no change in CP Code modification/ Give up timings and same will continue till 5 pm.”

“There shall be no change in Final Settlement Price computation mechanism i.e. it will be calculated based on last 2 hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of 5 trades,” the exchange further stated.

According to the NSE, interest rate derivative (IRD) is a financial derivative contract whose value is derived from one or more interest rates, prices of interest rate instruments, or interest rate indices.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:19 IST
