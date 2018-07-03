NSE signs agreement with Nasdaq to source technology

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS/File) A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS/File)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday signed a technology pact with the American bourse Nasdaq to source technology for offering customised real-time clearing, risk management and settlements.

The new post-trade technology will replace the NSE’s current clearing and settlement system operated by the National Securities Clearing Corporation Ltd (NSCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE. “The technology will provide a state-of-the-art architecture utilizing the Nasdaq Financial Framework, which will enable all asset classes to be cleared and settled in one system. These changes will increase efficiency, effectiveness of the market, supported by a modern, flexible and efficient technology that reduces risks in the post-trade area alongside international best practices and standards,” NSE said.

On June 21, Sebi had said it has initiated enforcement actions against various entities in the NSE co-location case. Sebi has been probing the alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through the NSE’s co-location facility.

“This new partnership with NSE marks a major milestone for Nasdaq in providing a suite of real-time post-trade technologies to one of the largest clearing houses in the world,” said Adena Friedman, president and CEO, Nasdaq. “We will use this new partnership to bring Nasdaq’s premium market technology, the Nasdaq Financial Framework, to the Indian capital market and to explore new opportunities for collaboration across each other’s businesses.”

