NSE-SGX issue: Sebi, Singapore authority discuss amicable resolution

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have agreed that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) will “carry out necessary discussions” to come up with a solution pertaining to their ongoing differences over derivatives trading as it will help to widen and deepen investor interest in both the markets.

“On July 24, Sebi and MAS held discussions on various issues of cooperation, including the amicable resolution of the NSE and SGX issue. Both regulators agreed that the collaboration between both authorities would be further strengthened so as to derive benefits for capital markets of both the countries. Both regulators also agreed that NSE and SGX would carry out necessary discussions to come up with a solution that is acceptable to both the parties,” said Sebi in a statement.

NSE and SGX have locked horns since the beginning of this year after the largest domestic bourse and others decided to stop licensing their indices to foreign bourses from August. In June, the SGX responded by launching an alternative that led NSE to move the Bombay High Court. The NSE had sought an interim injunction against the launch on grounds that the offerings infringed the intellectual property rights of its unit India Index Services and Products (IISL), which runs the Nifty index.

SGX and NSE have resumed discussions on a potential collaboration in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). SGX and NSE will jointly engage and consult relevant stakeholders on the proposed collaboration. Pending the outcome of the discussions, the Learned Arbitrator has granted a deferment of the arbitration proceedings between SGX and IISL, the NSE’s index company. The directions under the arbitration order remain effective.

