scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

NSE seeks comments on submission of board meeting outcomes in XBRL format

The feedback has been sought till October 15, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

nse | nse national stock exchangeOver the period, stock exchanges in a phased manner have been aiming to convert filings made under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules from PDF to XBRL format.

Leading bourse NSE has sought comments from listed entities on the proposal to migrate from PDF to XBRL format to submit board meeting outcomes to help the exchange in analysing the data.

The feedback has been sought till October 15, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) is a language for the electronic communication of business and financial data used for business reporting around the world. It provides major benefits in the preparation, analysis and communication of business information.

Under the rules, listed entities are required to submit periodical compliance filings to stock exchanges within prescribed timelines and accordingly were mandated to report XBRL-based filings for financials from the year 2015 onwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Over the period, stock exchanges in a phased manner have been aiming to convert filings made under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules from PDF to XBRL format.

With an objective to standardise securities market data, it was deliberated that XBRL would be implemented for all corporate filings.

Accordingly, stock exchanges have implemented XBRL-based compliance filing mechanisms, featuring identical and homogenous compliance data structures that will not only ease the compliance burden on listed entities but also enable the analysis of the data submitted by the listed entities.

Advertisement

Further, in this regard, filing of the outcome of a board meeting related to dividends, buyback, bonus shares and voluntary delisting, would require listed entities to file the same in XBRL formats.

Accordingly, NSE has sought comments “on the proposal to migrate from Portable Document Format (PDF) to XBRL format for submitting corporate announcements for the outcome of a board meeting by listed entities to stock exchange pertaining to dividend, buyback, bonus shares and voluntary delisting as required under the provisions of Sebi’s LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules”.

In addition, the exchange has issued a draft format also for making such announcements.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:53:12 pm
Next Story

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa says things are not working out between her, husband Rajeev Sen

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement