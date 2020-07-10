Sensex slips over 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 10,800-mark

An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened nearly 0.5 per cent lower on Friday in-line with their global peers.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 167.90 points (0.46 per cent) at 36,569.79, while the Nifty 50 was at 10,764.40, down 49.05 points (0.45 per cent).

On Thursday, the Sensex had climbed 408.68 points (1.12 per cent) to end at 36,737.69, while the broader Nifty had settled above the 10,800-level at 10,813.45, registering a gain of 107.70 points (1.01 per cent).

In the early deals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the top gainers on the Sensex, while IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Titan Company and Axis Bank were the top laggards. (see heatmap)

Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index was down nearly 1 per cent weighed by Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India. The Nifty Bank index too was down over 0.5 per cent dragged by Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd