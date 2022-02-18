NSE irregularities case: CBI issues lookout circulars against former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued lookout circulars against former CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna, another former CEO Ravi Narain and former COO Anand Subramanian in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE. The circulars were issued to prevent them from leaving the country.

The CBI had booked Sanjay Gupta, the owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities, and others in connection with alleged abuse of NSE co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. Apart from this, the investigating agency was also probing unidentified officials of market regulator SEBI and NSE and other unknown persons, according to news agency PTI.

“It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market,” the CBI has alleged in its FIR.

Ramkrishna made headlines after SEBI last week said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the bourse’s group operating officer and advisor to the MD.

“The unknown person according to Ramkrishna was a spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational co-ordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan ranges,” the Sebi order had said.

SEBI charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

SEBI levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

On Thursday, the investigation wing of the Income-Tax (I-T) department in Mumbai had searched the residence of Ramkrishna. The tax department had also searched premises linked to Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer at the NSE, in Chennai.

SEBI also said the NSE and its board were aware of the exchange of confidential information between Ramkrishna and the unknown person. However, the exchange and the board took a “conscious decision to not report the matter to SEBI and keep the matter under wraps”.

Ramkrishna and NSE have been under Sebi’s scanner since 2016 after it received complaints alleging governance issues in the appointment of Subramanian.