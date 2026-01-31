NSE IPO gets Sebi nod after decade-long wait

The IPO will be an offer for sale, which means existing shareholders may dilute their stake while the exchange receives no funds.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Friday it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its long-awaited IPO.

The approval ends the NSE’s nearly decade-long wait to file for its IPO. The country’s largest stock exchange had first filed its draft red herring prospectus in 2016. Earlier this month, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey hinted that the markets regulator may issue a no objection certificate to NSE for its IPO by end of January 2026. Reflecting on the development, NSE chairperson Srinivas Injeti said, “We are delighted to receive Sebi approval for our IPO — a significant milestone in our growth journey. With Sebi’s approval, we embark on a new chapter of value creation for all our stakeholders.”