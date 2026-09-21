NSE IPO closes with 5.7x subscription as markets regain momentum

The NSE had fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, valuing the exchange at up to about Rs 4.42 lakh crore at the upper end.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) closed on Monday with the issue receiving bids worth around Rs 90,000 crore, reflecting strong demand from institutional and high-net-worth investors. The IPO was subscribed about 5.7 times overall, with investors bidding for more than 50 crore equity shares against around 8.86 crore shares on offer, according to data available on the exchanges.

The issue attracted about 38.5 lakh applications, underlining the broad investor interest in the country’s largest stock exchange and one of the most closely watched listings in the Indian capital market.

The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 6.55 times, while retail investor portion was subscribed around 1.4 times. The employee quota was subscribed about 2.4 times.