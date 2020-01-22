NSE emerges world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2019

Over the last five years, the cash equities segment has grown by more than 90 per cent from a daily average turnover of about Rs 17,572 crore in calendar year (CY) 2015 to about Rs 34,264 crore in CY 2019, the NSE said. (File) Over the last five years, the cash equities segment has grown by more than 90 per cent from a daily average turnover of about Rs 17,572 crore in calendar year (CY) 2015 to about Rs 34,264 crore in CY 2019, the NSE said. (File)

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Tuesday said it emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2019 by number of contracts traded, surpassing the CME Group, Chicago, based on the statistics published by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

NSE is also ranked third in the world in the cash equities segment by number of trades as per the statistics published by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), it said. Over the last five years, the cash equities segment has grown by more than 90 per cent from a daily average turnover of about Rs 17,572 crore in calendar year (CY) 2015 to about Rs 34,264 crore in CY 2019, the NSE said.

During the same period, equity derivatives daily average turnover has increased by 70 per cent from about Rs 52,371 crore in CY15 to Rs 88,772 crore in CY19. Derivatives to cash market turnover ratio consistently remained around three times. Further, during this period, NSE witnessed about 60 per cent delivery percentage of trades executed in the cash market, it said.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, said, “It is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and has achieved this unique distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world and the third largest exchange in cash equities. We are grateful to the government, regulators and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years.”

“Our achievements have been made possible by supportive government and regulatory policies, state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, a robust risk management framework and broad-based trust and participation by the entire spectrum of global and domestic investors,” it said.

