scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

NSE signs data licensing pact with CME Group for WTI crude oil, natural gas derivatives contracts

NSE has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking approval to launch the additional futures contracts.

National Stock ExchangeNational Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai (Reuters/file)
Listen to this article
NSE signs data licensing pact with CME Group for WTI crude oil, natural gas derivatives contracts
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Leading stock exchange NSE on Wednesday said it has entered into a data licensing agreement with derivatives marketplace CME Group for WTI crude oil and natural gas contracts.

The pact will allow National Stock Exchange (NSE) to list, trade and settle rupee denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts for Indian market participants, the bourse said in a statement.
The addition of the contracts will expand the NSE product offering and its overall commodity segment.

NSE has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking approval to launch the additional futures contracts.

“On receiving approval from Sebi, NSE would make available trading in futures of these two global benchmarks, which will be settled in INR, on the NSE platform.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

“The Nymex WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts are amongst the world’s most traded commodity derivatives contracts generating interest from across the globe,” Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said.

This would help the exchange broaden its energy basket and these contracts will be beneficial for the Indian market participants to meet their price risk management activities as well as trading objectives, he added.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:08 IST
Next Story

‘Mission Prerana’ relaunched in Pune to treat poor children with heart ailments

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close