NSE contributes Rs 26 crore for COVID-19 relief funds

Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said it has contributed Rs 26 crore towards PM-CARES Fund and a few state government funds in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The employees of the NSE Group are also separately contributing one day’s salary towards the PM-CARES Fund for this purpose, a release said.

”NSE is committed to supporting the government in the nation’s battle against the pandemic and in providing assistance to alleviate the difficulties faced by the ecosystem due to COVID 19, the release said.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected people.

Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as railways, and Bollywood personalities have made contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

So far, the pandemic has claimed 308 lives in India, while the number of cases has climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

