Nifty steady at 24,000; rupee falls 24 paise to 94.39 against US dollar in early trade

Both ​the Nifty and Sensex snapped a three-session losing run on Monday

The Nifty held firm at the 24,000 mark in early trade, even as PSU bank stocks declined by up to 4%. Meanwhile, the rupee opened weaker on Tuesday, slipping 18 paise to 94.37 against the US dollar from its previous close of 94.19. The decline in the local currency was driven by elevated crude oil prices and weakness across Asian peers, which weighed on market sentiment.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,002 points as of 7:58 am, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open below Monday’s close of ⁠24,092.70.

Both ​the Nifty and Sensex snapped a three-session losing run on Monday, led by a rebound in information technology stocks following last week’s sharp selloff.