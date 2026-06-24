Nifty slips below 23,800; rupee falls 9 paise to 94.85 against dollar

GIFT Nifty futures stood at 23,861.50, indicating a subdued start after the Nifty closed at 23,824.10 on Tuesday.

Indian benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues despite easing crude oil prices amid ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations. Investor sentiment remained cautious as expectations of a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve policy tempered optimism.

The rupee also slipped 9 paise to 94.85 against the U.S. dollar in early trade. The Nifty 50 was down 0.12% at 23,795.80, while the BSE Sensex edged up 0.04% to 76,229.76 at 9:15 am IST. GIFT Nifty futures stood at 23,861.50, indicating a subdued start after the Nifty closed at 23,824.10 on Tuesday.

Twelve of the 16 major sectoral indices opened in the red, while broader mid-cap and small-cap indices were largely flat. Indian blue-chip stocks had declined about 1.2% in the previous session, weighed down by IT and metal shares after a strong seven-session rally through Monday.