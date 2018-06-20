Nifty slips below 10,800-mark on global trade tensions

The Nifty 50 index fell by 89.40 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 10,710.45, its lowest closing level since June 6. (Source: Reuters) The Nifty 50 index fell by 89.40 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 10,710.45, its lowest closing level since June 6. (Source: Reuters)

The NSE Nifty went down by 89.40 points to end at 10,710.45 following sell-off in realty, metal and energy sectors, amid weak cues from overseas market as global trade war fears escalated after US President Donald Trump pledged fresh measures against Chinese imports.

The market tried to pare losses on bouts of bargain hunting at lower levels, though selling pace increased during final session on news from political front, with the BJP withdrawing its support from J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Overseas, European and Asian stocks edged lower after US President Donald Trump fired a fresh salvo in the ongoing trade spat between the US and China. The Nifty 50 index fell by 89.40 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 10,710.45, its lowest closing level since June 6. It shuttled between 10,789.45 and 10,701.20 during the session. The index saw an intra-day movement of about 88.25 points.

Sector-wise, realty dropped by 2.01 per cent, PSU banks 1.57 per cent, metal 1.57 per cent, energy 1.49 per cent, IT 1.25 per cent, media 1.19 per cent, auto 1.10 per cent, infra 0.84 per cent, pharma 0.70 per cent, private banks 0.57 per cent, banks 0.54 per cent, financial services 0.31 per cent and FMCG 0.21 per cent. Major index gainers were GAIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Dr Reddys, HDFC, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel.

Among the index losers were Vedanta Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Adani Ports. The market breadth, indicating its overall health, remained negative as a total of 420 scrips advanced and 1,381 declined, while 79 remained unchanged. As many as 194 securities hit their price bands.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 26,499.40 crore, from Rs 23,184.81 crore as on Monday. A total of 13,137.46 lakh shares changed hands in 1,05,08,185 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,45,31,693.13 crore.

