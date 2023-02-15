Nifty reclaims 18,000 mark, Sensex surges 242 points; Reliance stock gains 2%

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 242.83 points higher on Wednesday in closing trade led by gains in Reliance Industries (RIL), Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv.

Sensex settled off its day’s high after touching 61.347.56 points in late trade. Meanwhile, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark after three weeks.

Sensex was lifted by gains in Reliance as RIL rallied 2.26 per cent to close at Rs 2,431.95. Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, and Eicher Motors were among the other top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T were among the top laggards.

Nifty50 ended 86 points, or 0.48 per cent higher to close at 18,025.50. IT, and auto sectors stocks gained nearly 1 per cent each, while FMCG and pharma sector shares closed 0.39 per cent, 0.10 per cent down, respectively.

In Adani group stocks, Adani Enterprises (AEL) gained for a second day after positive Q3 results. AEL rose 1.68 per cent to close at Rs 1,779.10. Meanwhile, other stocks of Adani group were among the top losers as Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy both hit the lower circuit, and were trading at Rs 1,017.45 and Rs 621, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.80 against US dollar against Tuesday’s close of 82.76.