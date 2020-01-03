Nifty at record high on macro data, trade deal hopes

Dealers said the sentiment remained bullish for the second straight day after PMI data showed that the country’s manufacturing sector activity improved in December, driven by new orders that rose at the fastest pace since July. (Representational image) Dealers said the sentiment remained bullish for the second straight day after PMI data showed that the country’s manufacturing sector activity improved in December, driven by new orders that rose at the fastest pace since July. (Representational image)

The benchmark Sensex on Thursday rallied over 320 points and the broader Nifty Index ended at its life-time high amid hopes that the US and China will sign a trade deal soon, improvement in the manufacturing PMI data and better GST collections.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 320.62 points, or 0.78 percent, higher at 41,626.64. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 99.70 points, or 0.82 percent, up at 12,282.20 — a closing record.

Dealers said the sentiment remained bullish for the second straight day after PMI data showed that the country’s manufacturing sector activity improved in December, driven by new orders that rose at the fastest pace since July. GST collections remaining above the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in December also indicates that consumption recovery has taken hold, they said.

Further, global markets were buoyed by the Chinese central bank’s fresh stimulus for the country’s slowing economy. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15.

India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a joint fastest rate in ten months at 52.7 in December 2019, indicating that the worst may be over for the Indian economy. The PMI reading was at 51.2 in November.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The government’s more than double capex plan for the next 5 years and uptick in steel prices with the announcement of US-China deal signing date pushed the market higher led by sectors such as infra, commercial vehicles, cement and metals. Strong expectation in union budget, positive data like GST revenue and India factory production at 7 month high brought a broad based rally.”

Sectorally, BSE basic materials, metal, capital goods, industrials, energy, realty and finance indices ended up to 2.94 per cent higher, while IT and teck closed with losses. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 1.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee lost 16 paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar Thursday as steady rise in crude prices and a stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment. The rise in crude prices weighed on the rupee, but robust domestic equities supported it and restricted the fall, dealers said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App