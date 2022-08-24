scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

NDTV shares climb 5%; hit upper circuit limit

The stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 384.50 -- its upper circuit limit as well as 52-week high -- on the BSE after begining the trade on a positive note.

ndtv share price, ndtv stock price, ndtv adani takeoverThe owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion.

Shares of NDTV jumped 5 per cent to hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day on Wednesday after Adani group launched a bid to take over the media company.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 384.50 — its upper circuit limit as well as 52-week high — on the BSE after begining the trade on a positive note.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 388.20 — its upper circuit limit as also the one-year peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 70.29 points lower at 58,961.01 points.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

In a stunning move with the potential to change the media landscape, billionaire Gautam Adani has launched a hostile takeover of NDTV, first with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.

The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation’s most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:04:52 am
Next Story

Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement