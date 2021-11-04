Samvat 2078: Muhurat trading to begin at 6:15 pm

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct the Muhurat Trading session on the occasion of Diwali today (November 4, 2021) from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm.

The one-hour special trading session is done to start the new Hindu accounting year – Samvat 2078. Muhurat trading is a symbolic trading session done by the stock exchanges every year on Diwali.

This year, the Muhurat trading session is scheduled between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm today. The pre-open session will be held from 6 pm to 6:15 pm. The closing session will be held between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.

Importance of Muhurat trading

This special trading session opens following the Hindu Panchang. This marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar known as Samvat which begins on Diwali. Muhurat trading is considered to be very auspicious by Indian stock traders who believe that it brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.