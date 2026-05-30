MSCI rebalancing sees markets slumping 1.5% in late trade

Among other changes, big names such as Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and TCS saw their weightages trimmed on the Global Standard index. These stocks could see passive outflows between $140 million and $204 million, according to IIFL Capital.

The rebalancing of the MSCI’s Global Standard index, that came into effect on Friday, triggered a late sharp selloff in the Indian stock markets, causing the benchmark indices to slump around 1.5%.

India’s weightage on the marquee global index fell marginally to 12.3% from 12.4% earlier as the changes took effect.

Despite the weightage being broadly stable, such index rejigs trigger short-term pressure on the market as global investors rebalance their portfolios based on the changes. The MSCI Global Standard index is a benchmark that is tracked by global investors, and thus inclusions and exclusions can lead to a sharp change in flows.