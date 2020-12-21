Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares

Image source: English Oven's website

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of biscuits and breads maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities witnessed a massive 198.02 times subscription over the 1.32 crore shares offered during the subscription period from December 15-17, 2020, making it the most subscribed IPO this year ahead of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (157.41 times) and Burger King India (156.65 times). The price band was fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO received bids of over 262.10 crore shares (2,62,10,42,200 shares) against the total issue size of 1.32 crore shares (1,32,36,211 shares), data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 176.85 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 620.86 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 29.33 times. Separately, shares for the employees segment was subscribed 45.46 times, the data showed.

The company sells biscuits and sauce under the brand name “Mrs Bector’s Cremica” whereas bakery products are manufactured under the brand name of “English Oven”.

Now investors are looking forward to the share allotment date of the Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO. The biscuits, breads and sauce manufacturer is likely to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, December 22, 2020. In case you have applied for the Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://bit.ly/33Th7LK). Applicants will need to select Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can separately check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://bit.ly/2Iwn4a4). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Limited from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is likely to take place on December 28, 2020, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 540.54 crore, comprising of a fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 40.54 crore and offer for sale of Rs 500 crore by the existing shareholders. Before heading into the IPO, the company raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors on December 14.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

