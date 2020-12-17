scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top news

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 197 times

The initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 5:15:53 pm
Image source: English Oven's website

Mirroring massive investor response, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 197.34 times so far on the last day of subscription on Thursday.

After Burger King India, this is the second Initial Public Offer (IPO) this month to have received over subscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription.

Mrs Bectors Food’s IPO received bids for 2,61,20,63,200 shares against 1,32,36,211 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE till 15:45 hrs.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore.

The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 286-288 apiece.

On Monday, Mrs Bectors Food raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

Mrs Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and breads under the flagship brand ‘Mrs Bector’s Cremica’ and the ‘English Oven’, respectively.

