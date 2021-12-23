scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Medplus Health makes a strong debut, lists at over 30% premium from issue price

Medplus Health shares listing: The scrip of pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services got listed at Rs 1,040.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 30.65 per cent above its offer price of Rs 796.00.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 10:58:24 am
MedPlus Health IPO, MedPlus IPOMedPlus Health Services is a Hyderabad-based pharmacy retail chain. It offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products, such as medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and FMCG products like home and personal care items, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and sanitisers. (Image: Facebook/Medplus India)

Medplus Health share price: Shares of pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of over 30 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 1,040.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 30.65 per cent from its offer price of Rs 796.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 1,015.00, up 27.51 per cent from the issue price.

The stock inched higher from its opening levels and within minutes touched a high of Rs 1,119.95 on BSE and Rs 1,120.00 on NSE. However, it gave up some of its gains a little later.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,096.00 on the BSE, up 37.69 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 1,097.70, up 37.90 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 13,074.71 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Over 1.14 crore shares of Medplus Health were traded so far on NSE while around 9.10 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Established in 2006, MedPlus is an omnichannel platform. It is presently India’s second-largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, as of March 31, 2021.

The IPO was met with a great demand during its offer period from December 13-15, 2021. It saw 52.59 times subscription on the final day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement