Maruti Suzuki shares rise nearly 2 per cent on higher production in November

Shares of Maruti Suzuki (MSI) India on Monday rose approximately 2 per cent after the automaker reported increase in total production for November.

Shares of the company settled 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 6,997.25 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 3.26 per cent to Rs 7,106.

On the NSE, the scrip closed the counter at Rs 7,011.95, a gain of 1.82 per cent. During the day, the shares rose 3.21 per cent to touch a high of Rs 7,108.

In terms of volume, over 15.4 lakh shares were traded during the day on exchanges.

The company increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand.

It produced a total of 1,41,834 units in November as against 1,35,946 units in the year-ago period, MSI said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

