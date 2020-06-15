Sensex slips over 250 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 9,900 on weak Asian cues

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.75 per cent lower on Monday tracking weakness in the broader Asian markets. The losses during the early trade on Monday were aided by weakness in the banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,522.62, down 258.27 points (0.76 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was down 73.70 points (0.74 per cent) at 9,899.20.

On the Sensex, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top losers in the morning session of trade. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank was down over 1 per cent weighed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. The Nifty Financial Services index too was down nearly 1 per cent dragged by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Global markets

Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent with Australian shares off 0.1 per cent and South Korea easing 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei faltered 0.7 per cent.

Chinese shares opened in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.1 per cent.

Monday’s losses follow a strong rally in global equities since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism as countries gradually lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

– global market input from Reuters

