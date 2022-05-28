Markets up 1%

scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
After the initial uptick, the benchmark drifted gradually lower, but healthy traction in banking and IT heavyweights in the latter half changed the course.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
May 28, 2022 6:41:42 am
Foreign Portfolio Investors, Domestic stock markets, Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAsian markets rose on Friday following a strong performance on Wall Street the previous day. European stocks rose, heading for their best weekly advance since mid-March as investors returned to risk assets, lured by cheaper valuations.

Domestic stock markets on Friday extended the rally and gained 1.17 per cent, tracking firm global cues. The benchmark Sensex rose 632 points to 54,884.66 and the NSE Nifty Index jumped 182 points to 16,352.45 on buying support.

After the initial uptick, the benchmark drifted gradually lower, but healthy traction in banking and IT heavyweights in the latter half changed the course. Most sectoral indices participated in the move and the broader markets too witnessed healthy rise with both Mid-cap and Small-cap indices gaining over a percent each.

“The recent rebound shows that we’re just mirroring the global markets, especially the US and it may continue ahead as well. Besides, upcoming macroeconomic data and auto sales numbers will also be in focus,” said an analyst. In fact, the Sensex is down over 10 per cent since April 4, when it closed at 60,611. If the concern then was the pace of unwinding by major central banks, particularly the US Fed, there was concern over the impact inflation and interest rate hikes may have on global growth.

Asian markets rose on Friday following a strong performance on Wall Street the previous day. European stocks rose, heading for their best weekly advance since mid-March as investors returned to risk assets, lured by cheaper valuations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comment that the United States will not block China from growing its economy, but wants it to adhere to international rules was taken positively by the markets.

Total FPI outflows in May have now amounted to Rs 53,790 crore. “Relatively high valuations in India, rising bond yields in the US, an appreciating dollar and concerns regarding the possibility of a recession in the US triggered by aggressive monetary tightening are factors behind FPI pull-out. Recently, there were signs of selling exhaustion by FPIs while DII and retail buying is emerging as a strong counter to FPI selling. At higher levels, FPIs may continue to sell. If global markets are stable, FPI selling will be easily absorbed by DII plus retail buying,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

