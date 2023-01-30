scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Markets trade firm in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 98.89 points to 59,429.79. The broader NSE Nifty gained 46.35 points to 17,650.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, ITC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
Markets trade firm in early trade
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Equity benchmarks climbed in early trade on Monday, bouncing back from a two-day sharp fall in the market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 98.89 points to 59,429.79. The broader NSE Nifty gained 46.35 points to 17,650.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, ITC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted in the green.

Markets in the US had ended higher on Friday.

The Sensex had tanked 874.16 points or 1.45 per cent to settle at 59,330.90 on Friday. The Nifty fell 287.60 points or 1.61 per cent to end at 17,604.35.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.17 per cent to USD 86.51 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,977.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Group companies witnessed mixed trends in early trade on Monday, with flagship Adani Enterprises surging 10 per cent even as most of the group firms fell, a day after it released a 413-page response to allegations of wrongdoing by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Four of the Adani Group companies were in the positive territory, while at least five others were in the red amid a positive trend in the broader market.

Advertisement

“During the week, interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, Union Budget presentation, and the January automobile sales data would determine the mood of the markets,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:39 IST
Next Story

Sanjay Srivastava writes: With Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi’s stature is enhanced. But has it struck a wider chord with the people?

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close