Sensex, Nifty 50 drop nearly 0.30% as oil prices, West Asia war keep markets volatile

Oil prices and West Asia war are likely to keep markets volatile this week. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The stock markets in India opened about 0.30% lower on Monday, with BSE Sensex falling 278.70 points to 73,040.85, and NSE’s Nifty 50 plummeting 74.75 points to 22,638.35.

Wipro, Hindalco Industries, Titan and Trent are among the major gainers on Nifty, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance are among the losers.

Nifty midcap and Nifty smallcap indices are down about 0.5 per cent each.

According to analysts, the domestic stock market is expected to remain volatile this week as investors track the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, key global macroeconomic data and the impact of the West Asia conflict, PTI quoted.