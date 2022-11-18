scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Markets slip for second day; auto, finance stocks weigh

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,663.48.

Sensex falls second day in a row. (Representational/file pic)

Market benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on Friday, paring their initial gains amid a mixed trend in the global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,663.48. During the day, it fell 413.17 points or 0.66 per cent to 61,337.43.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,307.65 .

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 90.09 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 618.37 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:37:31 pm
