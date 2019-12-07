Markets slide as slower growth forecast by RBI dampens sentiment

The market mood was risk-averse a day after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front and projected slower growth for this fiscal, traders said. The market mood was risk-averse a day after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front and projected slower growth for this fiscal, traders said.

Benchmark indices buckled under selling pressure for a second straight day on Friday as slowing growth and lack of buying triggers dampened investor sentiment. The market mood was risk-averse a day after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front and projected slower growth for this fiscal, traders said. Concerns over fiscal deficit and a weakening rupee weighed on bourses, they added.

After opening on a positive note, the Sensex saw a continuous slide and went on to hit an intra-day low of 40,337.53. The index finally settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points, or 0.82 per cent. The Nifty shed 96.90 points, or 0.81 per cent, to settle at 11,921.50. On a weekly basis, the Sensex dropped 348.66 points, or 0.85 per cent, while Nifty lost 134.55 points, or 1.11 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack on Friday, falling 9.82 per cent after Moody’s downgraded the lender’s ratings. Other top losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and HDFC, tumbling up to 4.89 per cent. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, RIL, Asian Paints, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank closed with gains. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar on Friday.

“Clouds over economic growth outlook and premium valuation influenced investors to stay away from rate-sensitive stocks,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App