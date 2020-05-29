Sensex slips over 350 points in opening deals, Nifty below 9,400-mark; metals, IT, bank stocks fall

An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at BSE in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at BSE in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent lower on Friday tracking similar cues in the broader Asian markets. The losses in the early trade were led by metals, information technology (IT) and banking stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 357.49 points (1.11 per cent) at 31,843.10, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,392.80, down 97.30 points (1.03 per cent).

On Thursday, the Sensex had risen 595.37 points (1.88 per cent) to settle at 32,200.59. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too had climbed 175.15 points (1.88 per cent) to end at 9,490.10.

Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers in the early morning trade. On the contrary, Infosys (Infy), Axis Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance were the biggest losers. (see heatmap below)

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Metal index was down over 1 per cent in the morning trade weighed by Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power. The Bank Nifty was down nearly 1 per cent dragged by Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and The Federal Bank. The Nifty IT index too was down over 0.75 per cent weighed by Just Dial, TCS and Infy.

Global markets

Asia’s stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check on Friday, as investors await the US response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong.

China’s parliament on Thursday pressed ahead with national security legislation for the city, raising fears over the future of its democratic freedoms and function as a finance hub.

US President Donald Trump, who has vowed a tough response, said he will hold a news conference on China later on Friday. Trepidation about a further deterioration in Sino-US relations sent stocks lower and put investors on edge.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent. The Nikkei retreated from a three-month high and, though moves were slight, riskier

currencies were under pressure against the US dollar.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.7 per cent.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

