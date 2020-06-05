Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 10,100-mark; PSU banks, metals, RIL gain

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL), metal and banking stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 34,193.04, up 212.34 points (0.62 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,104.55, up 75.45 points (0.75 per cent).

On the Sensex, Tata Steel, RIL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Nestle India were leading in the early trade, while Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top losers. (see heatmap)

Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index was trading over 1.5 per cent higher led by Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab National Bank. The Nifty Metal index too was up over 1 per cent led by MOIL and Tata Steel.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE)

