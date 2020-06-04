Sensex rises over 100 points in early deals, Nifty tests 10,100-mark; IT, pharma stocks lead

People walking near the BSE building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das) People walking near the BSE building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged marginally higher in the early trade after opening on a flat note on Monday on Thursday led by gains in information technology (IT), PSU banks and pharmaceutical stocks.

At 9:26 am, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 124.02 points to 34,233.56 in the early session of trade while the Nifty 50 inched 35.40 points to 10,096.95. Both indices had opened flat earlier in the day.

On the Sensex, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers in the morning trade. On the other hand, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the top draggers.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank was trading over 1 per cent higher led by Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of India. The Nifty Pharma index was up around 1.5 per cent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and Cipla. Similarly, the Nifty IT index was nearly 1 per cent higher aided by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Wipro.

Global markets

Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, earlier touching the highest since March 9.

Shares in Australia rose 0.66 per cent after the country’s prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy.

Chinese shares were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the United States and China, while US stock futures fell 0.23 per cent.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

