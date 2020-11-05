Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty breaches 12,000-mark on positive global cues

An electronic ticker board displays stock figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The domestic benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.25 per cent higher on Thursday taking cues from their global peers.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 543.65 points (1.34 per cent) higher at 41,159.79, while the Nifty 50 was trading above the 12,000-mark at 12,061.85, up 153.35 points (1.29 per cent).

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended at 40,616.14, registering a gain of 355.01 points (0.88 per cent). Likewise, the broader Nifty too had risen 95 points (0.80 per cent) to settle at 11,908.50.

On the BSE benchmark, gains in the early trade were being led by public sector lending giant State Bank of India (SBI). It was followed by information technology (IT) companies – HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. See heatmap below

Sensex stocks at 9:23 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:23 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index was trading over 1.5 per cent higher led by HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and MindTree. The key Bank Nifty too was trading around 1.5 per cent higher aided by SBI, Bank of Baroda and The Federal Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were trading:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:25 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:25 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Asian shares climbed on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the likely prospect of US policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while putting a restraining hand on government borrowing.

The risk of a prolonged contested election remained, though the count was progressing in an orderly fashion with Democratic challenger Joe Biden narrowly ahead in key states.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.3 per cent to reach its highest since February, 2018. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.1 per cent to a nine-month top and South Korea put on 1.5 per cent.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.8 per cent, aided by talk a Biden White House might ease back on trade war tariffs.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent, after sharp gains overnight, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.3 per cent.

global market input from Reuters

