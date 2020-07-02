Sensex climbs 250 points in opening deals, Nifty scales 10,500-mark on Asian cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains and opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday tracking gains in the broader Asian market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.51 points (0.70 per cent) at 35,663.96, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,503.15, up 73.10 points (0.70 per cent).

On Wednesday, the Sensex had surged 498.65 points (1.43 per cent) to end at 35,414.45, while the Nifty had settled at 10,430.05, up 127.95 points (1.24 per cent).

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd