Thursday, July 02, 2020
COVID19

Sensex climbs 250 points in opening deals, Nifty scales 10,500-mark on Asian cues

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.51 points (0.70 per cent) at 35,663.96, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,503.15, up 73.10 points (0.70 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 9:32:26 am
bse, bse sensex, investors wealth, covid 19, coronavirus, covid 19, business news, indian express BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains and opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday tracking gains in the broader Asian market.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had surged 498.65 points (1.43 per cent) to end at 35,414.45, while the Nifty had settled at 10,430.05, up 127.95 points (1.24 per cent).

More to follow

