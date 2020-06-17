scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Sensex slips over 200 points in opening deals, Nifty below 9,900-mark on global cues

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 201.01 points (0.6 per cent) at 33,404.21, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,859.35, down 54.65 points (0.55 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2020 9:40:35 am
bse, bse sensex, investors wealth, covid 19, coronavirus, covid 19, business news, indian express BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE opened around 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday tracking weak sentiment in the global market.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had risen 376.42 points (1.13 per cent) to end at 33,605.22, while the Nifty had climbed 100.30 points (1.02 per cent) to settle at 9,914.00.

More to follow

