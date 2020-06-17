Sensex slips over 200 points in opening deals, Nifty below 9,900-mark on global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE opened around 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday tracking weak sentiment in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 201.01 points (0.6 per cent) at 33,404.21, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,859.35, down 54.65 points (0.55 per cent).

On Tuesday, the Sensex had risen 376.42 points (1.13 per cent) to end at 33,605.22, while the Nifty had climbed 100.30 points (1.02 per cent) to settle at 9,914.00.

More to follow

