Sensex rises over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty 9,700-mark on global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The key equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Monday tracking gains in the broader Asian markets and easing up of the nationwide lockdown.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,936.80, up 512.70 points (1.58 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 148.80 points (1.55 per cent) at 9,729.10.

On Friday, the Sensex had risen 223.51 points (0.69 per cent) to settle at 32,424.10, while the Nifty 50 had ended at 9,580.30, up 90.20 points (0.95 per cent).

All the Sensex stocks were trading positive in early trade on Monday. Gains on the BSE benchmark were led by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE)

All the sectors were trading in a sea of green during the morning trade. The Nifty Bank index was trading nearly 2.75 per cent higher led by Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was up over 2.5 per cent led by Axis Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Bajaj Finserv.

Apart from the banking and financial sectors, the Nifty Metal index too was up over 2.5 per cent led by JSW Steel and Tata Steel and NMDC. Likewise, the Nifty Auto index too was up over 2 per cent driven by Amara Raja Batteries and Eicher Motors.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares pushed to three-month highs on Monday as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in US cities and unease over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing.

There was also relief that while President Donald Trump began the process of ending special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, he left their trade deal intact.

After a cautious start Asian markets were led higher by China on signs parts of the domestic economy were picking up. Hong Kong managed to rally 3.6 per cent, while Chinese blue chips put on 2.2 per cent.

An official business survey from China showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened.

A private survey showed a return to growth in May, though exports remained depressed.

That helped lift MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 2.1 per cent to its highest since early March. Japan’s Nikkei added 1.1 per cent to also reach a three-month peak.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recovered to be up 0.1 per cent, having been down 1 per cent in early trade. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 1.4 per cent and FTSE futures 1.2 per cent.

— with global market inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd