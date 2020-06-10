Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,050-mark; banks, financials rise

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Wednesday tracking gains in the broader Asian market. The gains in the early trade were led by banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,078.51, up 121.82 points (0.36 per cent) while the broader Nifty 50 was up 36.25 points (0.36 per cent) at 10,082.90.

On the Sensex, the gains in the morning deals were led by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Asian Paints, Oil and Natural gas Corporation (ONGC), Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 1 per cent led by RBL Bank, The Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank. Likewise the Nifty Financial Services index too was nearly 1 per cent higher led by REC, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:20 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:20 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian stock markets eked out a tenth consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, but momentum ebbed as doubts about the global recovery from the pandemic returned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The sideways moves in equities cap two weeks of stock market gains, turbocharged by Friday’s data showing a completely unexpected rise in US employment last month. Safe havens from gold to the Japanese yen won support as optimism ebbed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 per cent to recoup some of Tuesday’s losses, but other moves were smaller.

Benchmark stock indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea rose less than 0.3 per cent.

– global market inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd