Sensex slips nearly 200 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 10,050-mark on Asian cues

The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers. The losses were led by financial and pharmaceutical stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.85 points (0.55 per cent) at 34,059.20 while the Nifty 50 was at 10,053.95, down 62.20 points (0.61 per cent).

On the Sensex, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Titan Company were the top drags in the early trade, while on the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Financial Services index was down around 1 per cent in the morning trade weighed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Holdings & Investment and ICICI Bank. Similarly, the Nifty Pharma index was down nearly 1 per cent dragged by Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Lupin.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Global markets

Asian shares eased on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery.

Still, stock losses were modest given the scale of their recent rise. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent, a natural pause after 10 straight sessions of gains.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent as the yen firmed, while Chinese blue chips were off 0.4 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent.

The Dow had ended Wednesday down 1.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.53 per cent. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67 per cent to a fresh record helped by gains in Microsoft and Apple.

– global market inputs from Reuters

