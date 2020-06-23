scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty hovers near 10,350-mark lead by banks, auto stocks

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 35,015.65, up 104.33 points (0.30 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 rose 35.95 points (0.35 per cent) at 10,347.15.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 9:39:16 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus update, india coronavirus update, covid 19, covid 19 india, india covid 19, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking, financial and automobile stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 35,015.65, up 104.33 points (0.30 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 rose 35.95 points (0.35 per cent) at 10,347.15.

On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank were the top gainers in early trade. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up over 2 per cent led by gains in the shares of Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank. The Nifty Metal index too rose over 1 per cent led by Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement