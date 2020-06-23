Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty hovers near 10,350-mark lead by banks, auto stocks

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking, financial and automobile stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 35,015.65, up 104.33 points (0.30 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 rose 35.95 points (0.35 per cent) at 10,347.15.

On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank were the top gainers in early trade. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up over 2 per cent led by gains in the shares of Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank. The Nifty Metal index too rose over 1 per cent led by Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE)

