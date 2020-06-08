Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty above 10,300-mark; banks, financials gain

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.5 per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 586.03 points (1.71 per cent) higher at 34,873.27, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,326.35, up 184.20 points (1.82 per cent).

On the Sensex, gains in the early deals were being led by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were trading marginally lower. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectors, the Bank Nifty was trading over 3 per cent higher led by IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank. Likewise, the Nifty Financial Services index too was up nearly 2.5 per cent led by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shriram Transport Finance Company and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Global share prices edged higher on Monday after a surprise recovery in US employment provided cause for optimism that global economies could quickly revive after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices erased earlier gains to stand almost flat after OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

US S&P 500 futures rose as much as 0.8 per cent to stand near their highest since late February before giving up a bulk of gains to last stand up 0.2 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, extending its bull run to an eighth consecutive day.

US nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs last month – in contrast with consensus estimates of a fall of 8 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd