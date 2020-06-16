scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Sensex climbs over 700 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark on global cues

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex had surged 710.24 points (2.14 per cent) to 33,939.04, while the Nifty 50 was at 10,025.05, up 211.35 points (2.15 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 16, 2020 9:30:27 am
indian share market live updates, indian stock market live updates, sensex opens over 1000 points higher, rbi reserve bank of india press conference, rbi governor shaktikanta das, business news india, indian express business news BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 2 per cent higher tracking gains in the global market.

More to follow

